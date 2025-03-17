Ipswich Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly pushing for an emotional Leeds United homecoming.

Phillips is a product of the Leeds academy and made over 200 appearances at first-team level for his boyhood club.

He was part of the club’s Championship title-winning campaign in 2020 and played a starring role for the Whites in the top flight.

However, his lengthy association with the club was brought to an end by a £42m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

It has not worked out for Phillips at the Etihad Stadium and he is currently on loan at Ipswich Town following a stint at West Ham United last term.

Recent reports have linked the 29-year-old with a shock return to West Yorkshire, with Leeds said to be interested in making a homecoming happen.

Football Insider have claimed Phillips is pushing for a move back to Elland Road, although it is thought a deal will only be possible if Leeds seal promotion to the top flight.

Leeds are not short of options in midfield and even with Ethan Ampadu out injured, Whites boss Daniel Farke can still call upon Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell.

Phillips has seen his stock plummet in recent years but a move back to familiar surroundings could potentially enable him to rebuild his reputation.