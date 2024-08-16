Manchester City have loaned Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips out to Ipswich Town for the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium and was allowed to join West Ham United on a temporary basis last season.

After failing to rediscover his form in the capital, he returned to his parent club for pre-season. He has featured in a string of friendlies under Pep Guardiola but a temporary switch to Portman Road has been sanctioned.

While many may believe the move marks the end of the midfielder’s Manchester City career, Guardiola has insisted it is an opportunity for Phillips to prove himself worthy of a place at the club.

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips may still have a future at Manchester City. Image: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Before the move was confirmed, as reported by Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "It looks like he's going on loan to Ipswich. It's close. I think it's already done. He decided to go there. He has to have minutes. We thought he would not have the minutes he deserves. He has the chance in the future to maybe come back here."

Phillips has been handed the number eight shirt at Portman Road and looks set to play a key role as Ipswich adapt to life in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys sealed automatic promotion from the Championship last season, finishing second ahead of Phillips’ boyhood club Leeds.

After putting pen to paper, Phillips told Ipswich’s website: “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here. I’ve had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the Manager, who I have obviously heard a lot about, and I’m excited to be here and be part of his team, playing how he likes to play the game.

