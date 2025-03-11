Leeds United 'tracking' £42m midfielder's Ipswich Town progress as Manchester City exit mooted
Leeds parted ways with Phillips in 2022, selling him to Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported £42m potentially rising to £45m with add-ons.
It has not quite worked out for the Yorkshireman at the Etihad Stadium and he has fallen away from the England national team picture.
After an unsuccessful loan spell at West Ham United last term, Phillips was loaned to Ipswich for duration of the current campaign.
He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season for the Tractor Boys, who are embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival.
There have previously been reports of Leeds eyeing a reunion and The Sun have claimed Leeds are keeping tabs on Phillips’ progress.
It is believed a permanent move away from Manchester City is likely in the summer, with the 29-year-old in need of a fresh start.
He remains a popular figure among Leeds supporters, having been a key figure in the club’s Championship promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign..
Phillips was a crucial cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds machine in the Premier League, helping the Whites surge into the top half and then retain their top-flight status a year later.
Discussing his time at Ipswich in October, Phillips said: "I'm loving it. It's a lovely part of the world. I never expected to be down here, but it just happened.
"I spoke to [Kieran] McKenna in pre-season and he was very keen on bringing me here. Obviously, I knew Leif (Davis, former Leeds defender). Leif was Facetiming me every day for the three weeks before I signed.
"When I spoke to the manager I just knew he would put trust in me and make sure everything he did was to my benefit and would make sure I got better every day, as long as I went along with everything he wanted.”
Leeds’ summer business will be dictated by their fate in the race for promotion from the Championship.
Daniel Farke’s side currently sit top of the tree but have Sheffield United and Burnley hot on their heels.
Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev are the two defensive-minded midfielders at Farke’s disposal, but the latter is currently out injured.
Elsewhere in the central midfield department, Ao Tanaka has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Leeds ranks but Joe Rothwell’s loan deal is set to expire at the end of the season.