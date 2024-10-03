Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips has opened up on his struggles at Manchester City and West Ham United - as well as life at Ipswich Town.

Over two years have passed since Phillips swapped his boyhood club for the Premier League champions in a move reported to be worth £45m.

After shining for Leeds and England, a move to one of the world’s elite clubs appeared a natural step. However, game time proved hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium.

He also came under fire after Citizens boss Pep Guardiola described Phillips as overweight upon his return from the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast, Phillips said: "It's just become a narrative with me. You obviously heard about the time when Pep came out and said that I was overweight after the World Cup.

“That narrative on social media just grew and grew into something that it wasn't. Every club I'd go to, the manager and nutritionist, they'd always speak about weight before they'd say anything else. At a point it peed me off a little bit. I was getting quite frustrated with it.”

Kalvin Phillips joined Ipswich Town on loan from Manchester City in the summer. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

The issue now seems to be behind Phillips, who revealed he is now around the weight target once set for him at Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa.

He said: "Only recently, since I've come to Ipswich, have I got to the target, round about, that Bielsa set me. The manager here is very big on body composition as well and I thought 'I'm not getting off to a bad start here, I need to make sure my weight's on point'.”

Phillips endured a dismal loan spell at West Ham last term, despite the hope it would breathe life into his career.

Discussing his time as a Hammer, he said: "When I went to West Ham, I felt like there were quite a lot of eyes on me because it was my first loan move since going to City. Obviously it didn't work out well and I got quite a bit of stick. Sometimes you can handle that well, sometimes you can go the other way and handle it not so well.”

Ipswich signed the midfielder on a season-long loan deal in the summer window and the England international is enjoying life at Portman Road.

He said: "I'm loving it. It's a lovely part of the world. I never expected to be down here, but it just happened.

"I spoke to McKenna in pre-season and he was very keen on bringing me here. Obviously, I knew Leif (Davis, former Leeds defender). Leif was Facetiming me every day for the three weeks before I signed.