Daniel Farke says it is important to cut his Leeds United players some slack after the Championship title race took another twist.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have been off-colour in their last two games and while they salvaged a draw against West Bromwich Albion, they suffered a first defeat in 18 league matches at Portsmouth on Sunday.

By the time they welcome a Millwall team who have beaten them in league and cup this season on Wednesday, they could be out of the automatic promotion places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Burnley at home to West Brom on Tuesday and/or a positive result for Sheffield United at home to Bristol City would put them above Leeds in the table.

Farke will trust his players – including by refusing to hide Jayden Bogle for fear of a 10th booking in the last game it will carry a ban in.

"On a normal day I would say Joel Piroe goes home with two goals under his belt and if the referee is spot on and gives a penalty (for a foul on Daniel James), he has scored every penalty for us, so it could have even been three,” he argued.

"But what can I say? The same with Junior Firpo – normally one against one with the goalkeeper he scores, or the chance against the crossbar (goes in).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ao Tanaka didn't have his best day, he had a few losses of the ball and could have been a bit more switched on defensively but no problem.

GOALS: Leeds United's Joel Piroe (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"Ilia Gruev had one or two poorer performances away at Sheffield (United) and Sunderland, but we still managed to win both games.

"Joe Rothwell was not perfect in our last home game.

"In these moments we stick to them, we believe in them and we give them some praise and a hug.

"I'm pretty sure on Wednesday whoever I will pick will produce a really good performance and make sure we go back to a successful feeling in the dressing room."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIPS: Ilia Gruev (Image: Simon Hulme)

Farke believes leaving Bogle out on Wednesday would be daft.

"If we save him right now he has already missed one game,” he said.