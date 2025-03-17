Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign former Leeds United talisman Raphinha from Barcelona, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is a modern-day Leeds icon, having enjoyed two stunning seasons at Elland Road.

After arriving from Rennes in 2020, he played a key role as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged into the top half of the Premier League table.

Leeds became embroiled in a battle for survival in the season that followed, but the Brazilian’s exploits helped the club retain their top-flight status.

Raphinha scored 17 goals across two seasons at Leeds United. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He sealed a dream move to Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2022 and his stock has continued to soar.

According to Fichajes, the winger could be given a chance to return to English football - with a move that would not go down well with the Elland Road faithful.

Manchester United are said to be stepping up their efforts to sign Raphinha, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

A €70m (£58.9m) offer is thought to be on the table, which the report claims Barcelona could find difficult to refuse.

Raphinha is widely considered to be among the world's elite players. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The wideman would undoubtedly be a huge coup for the Red Devils, who are hoping to regain their status as one of Europe’s leading clubs.