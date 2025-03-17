Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger completes move to non-league outfit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:28 BST
Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger Mustapha Carayol has found a new home in the fifth tier of English football.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Carayol first arrived in the county in 2012 when he joined Middlesbrough from Bristol Rovers.

He spent four years at the Riverside, scoring 12 goals in 54 appearances before departing for Nottingham Forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While on the Boro books, Carayol had loan spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, registering two goals for the former and three for the latter.

Mustapha Carayol was loaned to Leeds United by Middlesbrough during the 2015/16 campaign.placeholder image
Mustapha Carayol was loaned to Leeds United by Middlesbrough during the 2015/16 campaign. | Bruce Rollinson

The well-travelled wideman was on the books of Exeter City earlier on in the season, but saw his short-term deal expire in January.

After a spell on the free agent market, the 36-year-old has returned to the game with National League outfit Wealdstone.

He made his debut for the club at the weekend, featuring as a substitute in a 3-3 draw with Eastleigh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mustapha Carayol represented Middlesbrough between 2012 and 2016.placeholder image
Mustapha Carayol represented Middlesbrough between 2012 and 2016. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

His experience may prove vital in the coming month, with Wealdstone embroiled in a battle for survival in the fifth tier.

The Stones currently sit 21st in the table, level on points with 20th-placed Dagenham & Redbridge but in the drop zone on goal difference.

MORE: Former Leeds United captain lifts lid on his Elland Road struggles

Related topics:MiddlesbroughWealdstone
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice