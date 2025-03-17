Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger Mustapha Carayol has found a new home in the fifth tier of English football.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Carayol first arrived in the county in 2012 when he joined Middlesbrough from Bristol Rovers.

He spent four years at the Riverside, scoring 12 goals in 54 appearances before departing for Nottingham Forest.

While on the Boro books, Carayol had loan spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, registering two goals for the former and three for the latter.

The well-travelled wideman was on the books of Exeter City earlier on in the season, but saw his short-term deal expire in January.

After a spell on the free agent market, the 36-year-old has returned to the game with National League outfit Wealdstone.

He made his debut for the club at the weekend, featuring as a substitute in a 3-3 draw with Eastleigh.

His experience may prove vital in the coming month, with Wealdstone embroiled in a battle for survival in the fifth tier.