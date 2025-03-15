Former Leeds United defender Lee Peltier has opened up on his struggles at Elland Road.

Peltier spent two years in LS11, racking up 75 appearances for the Whites between 2012 and 2014 and even serving as captain.

A well-respected figure in the game, Peltier is fondly remembered by fans of various clubs but the Elland Road faithful rarely saw the best of him.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, the 38-year-old said: “The time when I was at Leeds, it just wasn’t a good time. It wasn’t a good place to be.

Lee Peltier made 75 appearances in Leeds United colours. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was so toxic. I was captain at the time, I was playing left-back a lot and stuff like that, probably didn’t perform to the best of what I had at that time.

“It just didn’t go well. Listen, I understand it happens. It just didn’t go well for me there. I think there was a lot of pressure on me being captain there as well.”

Peltier has enjoyed success elsewhere in West Yorkshire, having been a key figure for Huddersfield Town across two seasons in League One.

He also counts the likes of Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United among his former employers. While he has not officially hung up his boots, he has spoken of being “more or less” retired.

Lee Peltier has been a free agent since his Rotherham United exit in the summer of 2024. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Although his time at Leeds did not work out, Peltier did have warm words regarding the stature of the Championship club.

He said: “What I will say is, it’s a massive, giant club, and I did love it. It built me for my next challenge because of the experience that I had there. I found it difficult in terms of the pressure of the fans, because the fans are unbelievable there, they go in their numbers all over the place.