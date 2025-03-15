Former Leeds United and QPR man faces uncertain future as Birmingham City boss makes blunt admission
Leeds recruited Roberts from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018 and he amassed over 100 appearances for the club.
He was part of Leeds’ promotion-winning Championship squad in 2020 and featured for the Whites in the Premier League, eventually leaving for Birmingham in 2023.
It has not worked out for the 26-year-old at St Andrew’s and in the last summer window, the Blues loaned him to Northampton Town.
He had been linked with Barnsley, but a move back to Yorkshire did not materialise.
Speaking to Birmingham Live, Davies suggested Roberts may not have a future at his parent club.
He said: “You can never say never but the picture is probably not going to change too much – I don’t see any reason for it to.
“But he’s ultimately a Birmingham player and you should never shut the door because you just never know how people will come back in pre-season and everything.
“From that point of view, I think we’ve set off on our journey now and I wouldn’t see it changing too much.”
Roberts has made 21 appearances for Northampton this season, scoring just once. He will not be in action this weekend due to ineligibility, with the Cobblers set to lock horns with parent club.
Davies said: “Tyler was one of those players where they did well to get him in some ways. He’s a good player and you can see he’s one of their better players.
“He’s had an injury but he’s made an impact so I’m pleased for Tyler in that sense. From our point of view it’s a player that can’t play for them tomorrow which is positive for us.”