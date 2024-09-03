Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has explained how the club secured the loan signing of former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts on deadline day.

Roberts spent five years at Elland Road, amassing over 100 appearances but failing to hit the heights expected of him when he joined from West Bromwich Albion.

After Leeds’ relegation to the Championship last year, the forward was among those allowed to seek pastures new. He was recruited by Birmingham City, only to suffer relegation to League One in his maiden Blues campaign.

The 25-year-old moved again on the final day of the summer window, sealing a season-long loan switch to Northampton. He had been linked with Barnsley, but a return to Yorkshire failed to materialise.

As reported by the Northampton Chronicle, Cobbers boss Brady said: “There were murmurings through the week but we didn't think it would happen. We talked but we weren't sure and there was a little bit of interest here and there.

"But the next minute it was more positive our way and you just have to seize the moment and we did. That's how it works but there's a lot that goes into it and just to get the deal over the line was a relief because it was very close and it was touch and go to get it done before the deadline but we're really pleased.

Tyler Roberts left Leeds United in 2023. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“We had a very good conversation and I think he's really excited for the challenge and I'm looking forward to working with him.”

Roberts rarely strayed far from the first-team picture at Leeds during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa. However, injury denied him the chance to make an impact under Jesse Marsch and his final season on Leeds’ books was spent on loan at Queens Park Rangers. Bready said: "We're excited to get Tyler in. He's 25 and everyone has seen that he's played at a very good level but he's not had that break in terms of playing regularly and he's also picked up a few injuries here and there.