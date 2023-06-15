All Sections
Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts 'poised' to join Birmingham City following loan spell at Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is reportedly poised to join Birmingham City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

The 24-year-old has been with Leeds since 2018 and has made over 100 appearances for the club. However, The Athletic have reported he is poised to make a switch to the Midlands following positive discussions over a fee and a deal including add-ons.

Roberts managed just nine goals across his 108 appearances for Leeds and spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Queens Park Rangers. Injuries hampered his stint with the R’s, limiting him to just 18 league outings.

Leeds are reportedly planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer and Roberts is said to have been among the players they planned to move on. Senior duo Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have already been released by the club, although both have been invited to pre-season training.

The 24-year-old has been with Leeds since 2018. Image: Tony JohnsonThe 24-year-old has been with Leeds since 2018. Image: Tony Johnson
