The 24-year-old has been with Leeds since 2018 and has made over 100 appearances for the club. However, The Athletic have reported he is poised to make a switch to the Midlands following positive discussions over a fee and a deal including add-ons.

Roberts managed just nine goals across his 108 appearances for Leeds and spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Queens Park Rangers. Injuries hampered his stint with the R’s, limiting him to just 18 league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are reportedly planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer and Roberts is said to have been among the players they planned to move on. Senior duo Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have already been released by the club, although both have been invited to pre-season training.