LOAN MOVE: Tyler Roberts has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan from Leeds United

Following Charlie Cresswell's move to Millwall, he is the second Leeds youngster loaned to a Championship side this week, and could be followed by Jamie Shackleton, who is interesting Reading.

Hull City and Huddersfield Town were both said to have been keen to take the Wales international Roberts. Terriers coach Carlos Corberan was in charge of the under-23s at Leeds, in what became a dual role with first-team duties.

Leeds have used Roberts either as a striker or an attacking midfielder during his four years at the club but he never really won over the majority of supporters, despite being well thought of by previous coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The 23-year-old ruptured his hamstring tendon as a substitute in Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds coach in March and did not feature again last season, although he was n the bench for the final match at Brentford.

It meant he was not part of the Wales squad which qualified for the World Cup this summer.

The £2.5m signing from West Bromwich Albion has nine goals in 53 league starts and 48 substitute appearances for the Whites, but only two in the Premier League.

Shackleton is a central midfielder but was often used last season as a right-back.

He started five consecutive Premier League matches in September/October but injuries also made it harder for him to make an impression on Marsch, who the 22-year-old only used once, as a substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion.