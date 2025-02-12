Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger Mustapha Carayol is looking for the 18th club of his career.

It has been over 17 years since the wideman’s professional debut, a league cup outing for Milton Keynes Dons against Sheffield United.

He had to dip back into the non-league pyramid for a period but Carayol eventually established himself in the EFL.

The 36-year-old is arguably best-known for his exploits in the colours of Middlesbrough, who he represented between 2012 and 2016.

He amassed 54 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, but saw his time at the Riverside hampered by injury.

Loan spells at Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield and Leeds failed to propel him back into the picture at Middlesbrough and he departed for Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

Later on in his career, the veteran had spells abroad in Greece and Turkey before sealing a return to the EFL. He was most recently on the books of Exeter City, who handed Carayol a short-term deal in September.

Last month, after just eight outings for the League One side, the winger was allowed to seek pastures new.

Weeks later, he is yet to do so and available to be signed from the free agent market.

Carayol may not have another decade on his playing career clock, but his experience may prove tempting to an array of EFL clubs.