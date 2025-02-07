Bradford City may find the free agent market tempting after the transfer window closed without the capture of a Vadaine Oliver replacement.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasoned frontman left West Yorkshire on deadline day, sealing a loan move to Shrewsbury Town.

There was interest in signing a replacement, although the club were keen not to bring in a body simply because they were available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window has now slammed shut but unattached players can still be recruited. With the Bantams keen to escape League Two, is it hard to imagine they will not be tempted to at least look into the possibility of a further addition.

Here are six players Bradford could target to bolster their frontline following the closure of the window.

Martyn Waghorn

The 35-year-old ticks a lot of boxes and seems a fairly obvious suggestion. He boasts a wealth of experience, all of which has been accumulated at a level higher than the fourth tier.

He may not be large in stature but is a physical presence nonetheless and was a Championship regular not long ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hull City, Sunderland and Huddersfield Town frontman has been unattached since his short spell with Northampton Town came to an end in December.

Martyn Waghorn was last employed by Northampton Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Jack Stretton

Injury has hampered the former Scotland youth international but at just 23, there remains plenty of potential to unlock.

He showed a lot of promise in his early days at Derby County, even if his time at Stockport County was disrupted by a lengthy lay-off.

Bradford could prove to the perfect environment for his career to get back on track.

Jordy Hiwula

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar face at Valley Parade, Hiwula scored 12 goals in 49 appearances during a productive loan spell at Bradford in the 2016/17 season.

The last few years have not quite gone to plan for the former Huddersfield and Doncaster Rovers attacker, but he has years left on the clock at 30.

Elvis Manu

Arguably a more ambitious option, Manu counts the likes of Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Feyenoord among his former clubs.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate out wide, has seen his stock take a dip in recent years and was last employed in the Dutch second division.

Connor Wickham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old fits the profile of a physical forward presence and has only ever plied his trade in the three divisions above League Two.

He has been out of contract since last summer, when Charlton Athletic released him from his short-term deal.

Connor Wickham had a loan spell at Leeds United while on the books of Sunderland. | Tony Johnson

Marc Tenas

Bradford may look abroad for a reinforcement and Tenas could be an appealing option. The 23-year-old is a former Atletico Madrid prospect and has even represented Spain at various youth levels.