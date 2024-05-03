Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland man now a free agent as contract decision made

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Connor Wickham has been released by Charlton Athletic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:14 BST

The 31-year-old joined the Addicks on a short-term deal in March, brought in to bolster Nathan Jones’ ranks in the latter stages of the campaign. After just four appearances in Charlton colours, the experienced frontman has departed and is now available to snap up as a free agent.

A former England youth international, Wickham has played in the Premier League for both Sunderland and Crystal Palace. He is also a familiar face in Yorkshire having enjoyed three loan spells at Wednesday and one at Leeds.

He first joined the Owls in February 2013, sealing a temporary switch from Sunderland. Wickham went back to his parent club a month later but reunited with the Owls later that year, joining for a second spell in November.

Connor Wickham has had three loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Robin Parker/Getty ImagesConnor Wickham has had three loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Robin Parker/Getty Images
Connor Wickham has had three loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Robin Parker/Getty Images

Later on in the 2013/14 campaign, he had a brief and relatively unproductive loan spell at Leeds. Wednesday then signed Wickham for a third time six years later, securing his services on loan from Palace in January 2020.

Since being allowed to leave Palace in 2021, Wickham has had a slew of short-term stints with varying levels of success. He represented Preston North End, Milton Keynes Dons, Forest Green Rovers and Cardiff City before eventually joining Charlton.

He is one of many high-profile figures to have been cut adrift since the end of the regular League One and League Two seasons. Charlton have also allowed defender Michael Hector, another man familiar with the Hillsborough faithful, to depart.

