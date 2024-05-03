The 31-year-old joined the Addicks on a short-term deal in March, brought in to bolster Nathan Jones’ ranks in the latter stages of the campaign. After just four appearances in Charlton colours, the experienced frontman has departed and is now available to snap up as a free agent.

A former England youth international, Wickham has played in the Premier League for both Sunderland and Crystal Palace. He is also a familiar face in Yorkshire having enjoyed three loan spells at Wednesday and one at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He first joined the Owls in February 2013, sealing a temporary switch from Sunderland. Wickham went back to his parent club a month later but reunited with the Owls later that year, joining for a second spell in November.

Connor Wickham has had three loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Robin Parker/Getty Images

Later on in the 2013/14 campaign, he had a brief and relatively unproductive loan spell at Leeds. Wednesday then signed Wickham for a third time six years later, securing his services on loan from Palace in January 2020.

Since being allowed to leave Palace in 2021, Wickham has had a slew of short-term stints with varying levels of success. He represented Preston North End, Milton Keynes Dons, Forest Green Rovers and Cardiff City before eventually joining Charlton.