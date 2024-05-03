Hector has been on the books of the Addicks since January 2023 and has amassed 53 appearances for the club. However, as Charlton boss Nathan Jones looks to reshape his squad, Hector is being allowed to seek pastures new.

The 31-year-old is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having enjoyed loan spells away from Chelsea at Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. He spent the 2017/18 campaign with the Tigers before linking up with the Owls for the 2018/19 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hector was a hit at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A steady presence in the Hull backline, Hector established himself as a firm favourite among fans when he arrived at Hillsborough in 2018. He made a total of 39 appearances for the Owls, scooping the club’s Player of the Year award.

Although the Hillsborough faithful would have loved to have seen Hector retained, a permanent move to S6 never materialised. He instead left Chelsea on a permanent basis to join Fulham.