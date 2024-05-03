Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Chelsea man to become free agent following Charlton Athletic release
Hector has been on the books of the Addicks since January 2023 and has amassed 53 appearances for the club. However, as Charlton boss Nathan Jones looks to reshape his squad, Hector is being allowed to seek pastures new.
The 31-year-old is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having enjoyed loan spells away from Chelsea at Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. He spent the 2017/18 campaign with the Tigers before linking up with the Owls for the 2018/19 season.
A steady presence in the Hull backline, Hector established himself as a firm favourite among fans when he arrived at Hillsborough in 2018. He made a total of 39 appearances for the Owls, scooping the club’s Player of the Year award.
Although the Hillsborough faithful would have loved to have seen Hector retained, a permanent move to S6 never materialised. He instead left Chelsea on a permanent basis to join Fulham.
After three years at Craven Cottage, he had a stint as a free agent before being snapped up by Charlton. In a statement, Charlton said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at Charlton and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”
