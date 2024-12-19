Former Huddersfield Town and Hull City forward Martyn Waghorn has departed League One outfit Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He stepped off the bench for the club on seven occasions, starting once and scoring once. At 34, the seasoned frontman is now back on the free agent market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton’s interim manager Ian Sampson said: "Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks. All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future.

Martyn Waghorn's Northampton Town contract has been terminated by mutual consent. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

"He is a first-class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room."

Waghorn started his professional career with Sunderland and went on to represent the likes of Leicester City, Rangers and Ipswich Town.

He has had two spells in Yorkshire, first moving to the county for a loan spell at Hull in 2011. He returned in 2023, ending the 2022/23 season on loan at Huddersfield from Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waghorn scored once in five outings for the Tigers and once in 13 for the Terriers.

The termination of his Northampton contract has been described as “mutual and amicable”.