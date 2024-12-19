Former Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sunderland man becomes free agent as contract terminated
Waghorn only joined the Cobblers in early November, penning a short-term deal after leaving Derby County at the end of last season.
He stepped off the bench for the club on seven occasions, starting once and scoring once. At 34, the seasoned frontman is now back on the free agent market.
Northampton’s interim manager Ian Sampson said: "Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks. All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future.
"He is a first-class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room."
Waghorn started his professional career with Sunderland and went on to represent the likes of Leicester City, Rangers and Ipswich Town.
He has had two spells in Yorkshire, first moving to the county for a loan spell at Hull in 2011. He returned in 2023, ending the 2022/23 season on loan at Huddersfield from Coventry City.
Waghorn scored once in five outings for the Tigers and once in 13 for the Terriers.
The termination of his Northampton contract has been described as “mutual and amicable”.
Waghorn said: "I have enjoyed my albeit short time with Northampton Town. This is a good club and I thank everyone for making me so welcome. I wish everyone involved all the very best for the future."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.