Former Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sunderland forward becomes free agent as Derby County confirm release
The 34-year-old rejoined the Rams last year, having previously represented the club between 2018 and 2021. After helping the club seal promotion from League One, he is set to seek pastures new.
He is leaving alongside five other senior figures as Derby reshape their squad ahead of a return to the second tier. Former Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane is also departing, as is Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Joe Wildsmith.
In a statement, Derby said: “Captain and midfielder Conor Hourihane is to depart after leading the side to promotion back to the Championship.
“Striker Dwight Gayle, goalkeeper Scott Loach, midfielder Korey Smith, striker Martyn Waghorn and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith are also moving on, leaving with the club’s very best wishes for the future.
“Forward Tom Barkhuizen and long-serving defender Craig Forsyth have activated performance-based clauses in their contracts to extend their stays with the club by an additional year.
“Midfielder Liam Thompson has had an option in his contract taken up for a further 12 months, while young midfielder Darren Robinson has signed a new two-year contract until 2026. Striker James Collins and Academy graduate Louie Sibley are in discussion with the club over their futures.”
Waghorn has had two spells in Yorkshire, the first of which was at Hull City in 2011. He joined the club on loan from Leicester City but managed just five appearances in a Tigers shirt.
He returned to Yorkshire in 2023, when Huddersfield Town borrowed his services from Coventry City.
