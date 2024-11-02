Former Huddersfield Town and Hull City forward Martyn Waghorn has joined League One outfit Northampton Town.

A seasoned EFL frontman, Waghorn had been on the free agent market following his departure from Derby County at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old has now sealed a return to the EFL, penning a short-term deal with the Cobblers.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: "Martyn is a player with bags of experience and a lot of quality. He has played in the Championship for most of his career and he will bring that knowledge and pedigree with him.

"The squad is stretched a little at the moment, both in terms of the number of players missing in forward positions and the busy schedule, and we feel Martyn can help us through this hectic period.

Martyn Waghorn had a loan spell at Huddersfield Town in 2023. | Bruce Rollinson

"He is another player who will be a good influence in the dressing room, we feel he is a good fit for us and what we need at this time and we are pleased to bring him in. We are very grateful to the board of directors for their support in allowing us to add to the squad again."

Waghorn counts the likes of Sunderland and Leicester City among his former clubs and has also represented Scottish giants Rangers.

He first moved to Yorkshire as a young prospect, when he was loaned to Hull by Leicester in 2011.