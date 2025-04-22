West Brom next manager: Ex-Hull City, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Leicester City men among early frontrunners

Figures familiar with fans of Hull City, Middlesbrough, Barnsley are among the early frontrunners for the West Bromwich Albion job.

The Baggies have capitulated in the Championship promotion race and their play-off hopes were extinguished by an Easter Monday defeat to relegation-threatened Derby County.

Tony Mowbray was relieved of his duties as manager later in the day, with his assistant Mark Venus following him out of the door. James Morrison, a Baggies stalwart, has been placed in charge on a temporary basis.

A statement issued by the Baggies read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant head coach Mark Venus has also departed the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.”

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to become West Brom’s next permanent boss.

1. Frontrunners for West Bromwich Albion job

20/1

2. 16. Des Buckingham

20/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

20/1

3. 15. John Terry

20/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

20/1

4. 14. Neil Warnock

20/1 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

