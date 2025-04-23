Leeds United credited with interest in former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United forward

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:11 BST
Leeds United reportedly hold an interest in Ipswich Town forward George Hirst.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and appear likely to make a series of improvements to their squad over the summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds and fellow promoted side Burnley are interested in Scotland international Hirst.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, the 26-year-old is the son of Owls legend David Hirst and was tipped for a bright future at Hillsborough.

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen to retain George Hirst. Ipswich Town are reportedly keen to retain George Hirst.
Ipswich Town are reportedly keen to retain George Hirst. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, after rejecting a long-term deal, Hirst sought pastures new in Belgium with OH Leuven in 2018.

A switch to Leicester City followed but opportunities proved limited and Hirst was loaned to Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich.

He eventually joined Ipswich on a permanent deal in 2023 and helped the Tractor Boys seal promotion to the Premier League last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
George Hirst counts Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. George Hirst counts Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs.
George Hirst counts Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

This season, he has scored twice across 21 appearances in the top flight. While it is not a remarkable return, Ipswich are believed to see Hirst as a key figure who could help them challenge for promotion next season.

The Tractor Boys are reportedly looking to tie Hirst down to a new deal, with the hope fresh terms would ward off interest from Leeds and Burnley.

MORE: Hull City loanee Joe Gelhardt drops major hint over future as Leeds United return nears

Related topics:Ipswich TownBurnley FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice