Leeds United credited with interest in former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United forward
The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and appear likely to make a series of improvements to their squad over the summer.
According to Football Insider, Leeds and fellow promoted side Burnley are interested in Scotland international Hirst.
A product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, the 26-year-old is the son of Owls legend David Hirst and was tipped for a bright future at Hillsborough.
However, after rejecting a long-term deal, Hirst sought pastures new in Belgium with OH Leuven in 2018.
A switch to Leicester City followed but opportunities proved limited and Hirst was loaned to Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich.
He eventually joined Ipswich on a permanent deal in 2023 and helped the Tractor Boys seal promotion to the Premier League last year.
This season, he has scored twice across 21 appearances in the top flight. While it is not a remarkable return, Ipswich are believed to see Hirst as a key figure who could help them challenge for promotion next season.
The Tractor Boys are reportedly looking to tie Hirst down to a new deal, with the hope fresh terms would ward off interest from Leeds and Burnley.
