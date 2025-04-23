Leeds United reportedly hold an interest in Ipswich Town forward George Hirst.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and appear likely to make a series of improvements to their squad over the summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds and fellow promoted side Burnley are interested in Scotland international Hirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, the 26-year-old is the son of Owls legend David Hirst and was tipped for a bright future at Hillsborough.

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen to retain George Hirst. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, after rejecting a long-term deal, Hirst sought pastures new in Belgium with OH Leuven in 2018.

A switch to Leicester City followed but opportunities proved limited and Hirst was loaned to Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich.

He eventually joined Ipswich on a permanent deal in 2023 and helped the Tractor Boys seal promotion to the Premier League last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hirst counts Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

This season, he has scored twice across 21 appearances in the top flight. While it is not a remarkable return, Ipswich are believed to see Hirst as a key figure who could help them challenge for promotion next season.