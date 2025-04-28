Hull City's 1-0 defeat to Derby County has taken their season to the final day with the Tigers in the relegation zone.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That relegation rivals Derby and Stoke City meet at Pride Park makes things a little bit easier for the East Yorkshire side, but here are the different permutations as they look to avoid the drop.

If Hull win: Relegation from the Championship is avoided.

If Hull lose: They will be playing in League One next season.

If Hull draw: It gets complicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Luton Town were to lose at West Bromwich Albion, the Hatters would be relegated, despite their recent revival under Matt Bloomfield, and Hull would stay up. The season is over for the managerless Baggies.

A Luton draw or win would be of no use to the Tigers in those circumstances.

If Preston North End lost at Bristol City, Hull would finish above them on goal difference, and therefore be safe. The Robins are fifth, but only victory will guarantee them a play-off place.

UNCERTAINTY: Sean McLoughlin of Hull City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Stoke would live to fight another day, but if they win at Derby by a three or more goal margin, Hull finish above John Eustace's side. A two-goal defeat is almost certainly enough for the Rams to finish higher on goals scored, with a five-goal advantage over the Tigers after Saturday. A one-goal defeat keeps Derby higher on goal difference.