How can Hull City stay up on Championship's final day? Permutations could involve Luton Town, Derby County and more
That relegation rivals Derby and Stoke City meet at Pride Park makes things a little bit easier for the East Yorkshire side, but here are the different permutations as they look to avoid the drop.
If Hull win: Relegation from the Championship is avoided.
If Hull lose: They will be playing in League One next season.
If Hull draw: It gets complicated.
If Luton Town were to lose at West Bromwich Albion, the Hatters would be relegated, despite their recent revival under Matt Bloomfield, and Hull would stay up. The season is over for the managerless Baggies.
A Luton draw or win would be of no use to the Tigers in those circumstances.
If Preston North End lost at Bristol City, Hull would finish above them on goal difference, and therefore be safe. The Robins are fifth, but only victory will guarantee them a play-off place.
Stoke would live to fight another day, but if they win at Derby by a three or more goal margin, Hull finish above John Eustace's side. A two-goal defeat is almost certainly enough for the Rams to finish higher on goals scored, with a five-goal advantage over the Tigers after Saturday. A one-goal defeat keeps Derby higher on goal difference.
All Saturday’s games kick off at the same time – 12.30pm – so as not to give anyone an advantage.
