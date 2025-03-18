Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton has landed his first management role.

The 36-year-old is a vastly experienced figure and also counts Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs.

He has spent recent years plying his trade in the non-league pyramid, having spells at Rochdale and Liversedge before a move to Matlock Town in October.

Clayton joined the Gladiators as a player-coach, marking his first foray into coaching, but has now taken the reins himself as interim manager.

Adam Clayton represented Leeds United between 2010 and 2012. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He will remain in post until the end of the season following the dismissal of former Rotherham United defender Ryan Cresswell.

He said: "I'm very excited by the challenge and am confident we can change the fortunes of what is a very good squad of players.

"It was disappointing to lose the manager as Ryan is a great guy and one of the reasons why I came here. But he really wants us to succeed and has given me his blessing in terms of taking the job on.

"I think the continuity will be beneficial to the group in terms of there being no period of uncertainty or getting to grips with who is here. I know the players and what they're capable of, but also know the issues that are there and they'll be attacked from the off.

"It's a really good chance to show what we're about. This is largely the same squad that was at the top of the form guide for 14 games so it's now about injecting a bit of confidence and belief and also changing the mentality.

"Confidence is crucial at any level and a win will bring that and hopefully turn the momentum. We need to build an identity and approach to take into games."

Adam Clayton spent six years at Middlesbrough. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

While Clayton may not boast a wealth of management experience, he will have a seasoned coach to call on for advice.

Former Huddersfield and Doncaster coach Steve Eyre has joined the club, having previously worked with Matlock’s new caretaker at various clubs.

Clayton said: "I first met Steve when I was seven years old at Manchester City when he was an academy coach through all the age groups.

"He was assistant manager at both Huddersfield and Doncaster when I was at those clubs and will be on hand to offer his guidance, experience and enthusiasm from over 1,000 games that he has behind him."