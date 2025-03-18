Former Leeds United forward Dougie Freedman has left his role as Crystal Palace’s sporting director.

The 50-year-old took the job in 2017 and has been responsible for many of the shrewd signings made by the Eagles in recent years.

Among those to have been signed on Freedman’s watch are Marc Guehi and Michael Olise, who are now senior internationals for England and France respectively.

Speculation regarding his future surfaced last year, when Newcastle United and Manchester United were reported to be interested in his services.

Dougie Freedman has left Crystal Palace after nearly eight years at the club. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

His departure has now been confirmed, with Palace citing an overseas opportunity for Freedman as the reason.

According to The Guardian, he is set to join second-tier Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Diriyah as their new sporting director.

In a farewell message to Palace, Freedman said: "I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish [chairman], the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all.

"It’s been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work that’s been done, with the chairman’s support, in growing the football club into its current position.

"To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.

“Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion - especially with how you’ve helped new signings and academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team.

"Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the club’s progress closely.”

Dougie Freedman enjoyed a productive loan spell at Leeds United in 2008. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player. I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future.

“Dougie leaves behind an excellent and well-structured sporting department that I’m sure will continue to go from strength to strength.”

A forward in his playing days, Freedman represented the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Palace.