Former Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Northampton Town man axed as manager of non-league club
The 37-year-old took charge of the seventh-tier outfit in September after three years in charge of Sheffield FC.
However, with the Gladiators battling in the Northern Premier League Premier Division relegation zone, Cresswell has been relieved of his duties.
In a statement, Matlock said: “Unfortunately, despite in most cases being extremely difficult to beat, our poor run of results has come at the wrong time in our season and the club felt the only real option after yesterday’s result at Bamber Bridge was to make a change.
“We would like to thank Ryan for his immense efforts over the last few months. He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.
“We can also confirm that assistant manager Jonathan Rimmington, first-team coach Jamie Yates and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence have also left the club and we also thank them for their efforts.”
A defender in his playing days, Cresswell started his career at Sheffield United but failed to establish himself in the senior set-up at Bramall Lane.
He did find opportunities elsewhere in South Yorkshire, racking up 47 appearances for Rotherham across two spells.
Creswell also represented the likes of Northampton Town and Southend United, and returned to Yorkshire in 2019 for a stint at Bradford (Park Avenue).