Former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Northampton Town man swaps dugouts as he lands managerial role
The 36-year-old, a born and bred Yorkshireman, ascended Sheffield United’s youth ranks but found first-team opportunities limited at Bramall Lane.
He found minutes elsewhere in the EFL, representing the likes of Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town as well as Rotherham. The defender amassed 47 appearances over the course of two spells with the Millers, registering nine goals.
He moved into coaching three years ago, enjoying a stint at Parkgate before taking the reins at eighth-tier Sheffield FC. However, after nearly three years at the Home of Football Ground, he has left for Matlock.
The move represents a step up for Cresswell, who will now be managing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.
He has replaced another ex-Miller in Nicky Law, who left his role as Gladiators boss earlier this month.
Cresswell said: "I’m really excited and looking forward to the challenge. The job appealed to me because it offered the chance of progression on a personal level and to have a really good go at step three football, but also because the club’s ambition matched mine in terms of wanting to climb the league and push on from there.
“It was good to see the team win on Saturday because a victory helps any club’s morale, both on and off the pitch, and will help with the work to be done.”
