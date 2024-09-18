Former Sheffield United and Rotherham United defender Ryan Cresswell has left his role as manager of Sheffield FC to take charge of Matlock Town.

The 36-year-old, a born and bred Yorkshireman, ascended Sheffield United’s youth ranks but found first-team opportunities limited at Bramall Lane.

He found minutes elsewhere in the EFL, representing the likes of Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town as well as Rotherham. The defender amassed 47 appearances over the course of two spells with the Millers, registering nine goals.

He moved into coaching three years ago, enjoying a stint at Parkgate before taking the reins at eighth-tier Sheffield FC. However, after nearly three years at the Home of Football Ground, he has left for Matlock.

The move represents a step up for Cresswell, who will now be managing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.

Ryan Cresswell represented Rotherham United during his playing career. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He has replaced another ex-Miller in Nicky Law, who left his role as Gladiators boss earlier this month.

Cresswell said: "I’m really excited and looking forward to the challenge. The job appealed to me because it offered the chance of progression on a personal level and to have a really good go at step three football, but also because the club’s ambition matched mine in terms of wanting to climb the league and push on from there.