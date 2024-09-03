Former Barnsley FC, Rotherham United and Bradford City man leaves managerial role by mutual consent
The 62-year-old is an experienced figure and Bradford are among the clubs he has managed since hanging up his boots.
He took charge of Matlock earlier this year but has left by mutual consent after just four months at the helm.
Matlock’s chairman Martin Harrison said: “As people are aware, Matlock Town is community-focused club, we don’t make decisions lightly and as an executive have been supporting the manager to bring in a brand new team that could start the 2024/25 season and then develop it to be competitive.
“It is sad that things have not worked out with Nicky at the club but we wish him well for the future. We are now focused on bringing in a new management team.”
Law was a defender in his playing days and is a familiar face in South Yorkshire, having represented Barnsley and Rotherham United.
He has spent most of his management career in the non-league pyramid, perhaps being best-known for his decade in charge of Alfreton Town.
