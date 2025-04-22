Leeds United's first summer signing 'likely' to be Tottenham Hotspur man as 'talks' claim made

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
Leeds United are reportedly likely to make Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Promotion to the Premier League was secured on Easter Monday, allowing the Whites to move ahead with plans to prepare for life in the top flight.

Summer investment will be crucial if Leeds are to be competitive next term, with the plight of last season’s promoted clubs acting as a cautionary tale.

Leicester City and Southampton have already had their respective relegations confirmed, with Ipswich Town set to follow.

Daniel Farke will be hoping his Leeds United squad is bolstered over the summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds will be desperate to avoid the trap door and according to TEAMtalk, are in talks over a permanent deal for loanee winger Solomon.

The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer, making a temporary switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

He had been plagued by injury in North London and his fitness record did spark some worries among Leeds supporters.

However, the Israel international has managed to stay fit and has been a key figure in the promotion-winning campaign.

Manor Solomon has been influential for Leeds United this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

He has a total of 20 goal contributions in the league on his record, having scored nine goals and registered 11 assists.

Talks regarding a permanent move are thought to have taken place, with Leeds said to be optimistic an agreement can be struck.

Solomon has spoken candidly about his enjoyment of life in West Yorkshire, telling The Athletic in January: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.

“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.

“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”

