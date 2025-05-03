Leeds United have been linked with a shock swoop for Leicester City marksman Jamie Vardy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old is set to leave the Foxes at the end of the season, 13 years on from his £1m move to the club from Fleetwood Town.

With his trophy-laden spell at the King Power Stadium coming to an end, speculation regarding his future has been rife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday, have been credited with interest in the former England international.

Jamie Vardy has scored 198 goals for Leicester City. | Michael Regan/Getty

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked and TEAMtalk have now claimed Leeds are admirers of the veteran.

Burnley, who like Leeds are Premier League-bound, have also been mooted as a potential destination for Vardy.

Both the Whites and the Clarets reportedly believe he could contribute goals to the respective campaigns next season and his record would suggest he could, even at 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Vardy was unable to keep Leicester City afloat in the Premier League this season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Vardy has scored 198 goals across 497 appearances for Leicester and played a particularly important role in their stunning Premier League triumph in 2016.

This season, despite Leicester’s struggles, he has notched seven goals and registered three assists in the league.