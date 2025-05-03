Leeds United credited with interest in shock swoop for Leicester City icon also 'eyed' by Sheffield Wednesday
The 38-year-old is set to leave the Foxes at the end of the season, 13 years on from his £1m move to the club from Fleetwood Town.
With his trophy-laden spell at the King Power Stadium coming to an end, speculation regarding his future has been rife.
His boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday, have been credited with interest in the former England international.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked and TEAMtalk have now claimed Leeds are admirers of the veteran.
Burnley, who like Leeds are Premier League-bound, have also been mooted as a potential destination for Vardy.
Both the Whites and the Clarets reportedly believe he could contribute goals to the respective campaigns next season and his record would suggest he could, even at 38.
Vardy has scored 198 goals across 497 appearances for Leicester and played a particularly important role in their stunning Premier League triumph in 2016.
This season, despite Leicester’s struggles, he has notched seven goals and registered three assists in the league.
In his recent farewell video shared by Leicester, Vardy said: "This isn't retirement. I want to keep on playing and doing what I enjoy most - scoring goals. I may be 38 but I still have the desire and ambition to achieve so much more."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.