Leeds United credited with interest in shock swoop for Leicester City icon also 'eyed' by Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd May 2025, 07:42 BST
Leeds United have been linked with a shock swoop for Leicester City marksman Jamie Vardy.

The 38-year-old is set to leave the Foxes at the end of the season, 13 years on from his £1m move to the club from Fleetwood Town.

With his trophy-laden spell at the King Power Stadium coming to an end, speculation regarding his future has been rife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday, have been credited with interest in the former England international.

Jamie Vardy has scored 198 goals for Leicester City. Jamie Vardy has scored 198 goals for Leicester City.
Jamie Vardy has scored 198 goals for Leicester City. | Michael Regan/Getty

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked and TEAMtalk have now claimed Leeds are admirers of the veteran.

Burnley, who like Leeds are Premier League-bound, have also been mooted as a potential destination for Vardy.

Both the Whites and the Clarets reportedly believe he could contribute goals to the respective campaigns next season and his record would suggest he could, even at 38.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie Vardy was unable to keep Leicester City afloat in the Premier League this season. Jamie Vardy was unable to keep Leicester City afloat in the Premier League this season.
Jamie Vardy was unable to keep Leicester City afloat in the Premier League this season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Vardy has scored 198 goals across 497 appearances for Leicester and played a particularly important role in their stunning Premier League triumph in 2016.

This season, despite Leicester’s struggles, he has notched seven goals and registered three assists in the league.

In his recent farewell video shared by Leicester, Vardy said: "This isn't retirement. I want to keep on playing and doing what I enjoy most - scoring goals. I may be 38 but I still have the desire and ambition to achieve so much more."

MORE: Final day EFL permutations for Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Bradford City and more

Related topics:Leicester CityBurnley FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice