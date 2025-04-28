Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is reportedly open to joining his boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday.

The 38-year-old may be a Premier League winner and former England international, but he is also a lifelong fan of the Owls.

He spent time in the club’s youth system, only to be released and make his way into senior football with local side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The story of Vardy’s rise to stardom is a well-documented one and Wednesday have since been left to regret allowing him to slip through their fingers.

Even at 38, Jamie Vardy looks set to be an in-demand free agent this summer. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

However, according to EFL Analysis, the Owls could have a chance to employ the marksman before he calls time on his career.

Vardy is said to be open to joining Wednesday when he ends his 13-year association with Leicester this summer.

The Owls are described as being interested, although doubts over the future of manager Danny Rohl have created an element of uncertainty.

Championship-bound Wrexham have also been linked with Vardy, who is two goals shy of hitting the 200-mark for Leicester.

However, their manager Phil Parkinson has cast doubt on the club’s interest by insisting he does not want “superstars” in his dressing room.

Jamie Vardy has registered 198 goals in Leicester City colours. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

As reported by Mail Online, Parkinson said: “We’ve always tried to make sure the culture in the club is right, and I think that’s key – no superstars, no egos in the dressing room – and we’ve got to try and get that balance right again.

“You always need extra quality when you go up a level to make sure the right people come into the building.”

Vardy joined Leicester in 2012, having cut his teeth in the non-league system with Stocksbridge, FC Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town.