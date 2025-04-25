Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has claimed chairman Dejphon Chansiri knows of the decision he has taken regarding his future.

The 35-year-old has brought on-field stability to Hillsborough, but the Owls have continued to be plagued by turbulence off it.

Speculation regarding Rohl’s future has been rife, with Southampton and Leicester City among the clubs to have been linked with him.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s penultimate match of the season against Portsmouth, Rohl lifted the lid on talks held over his future.

Danny Rohl's future at Sheffield Wednesday looks uncertain. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“I think the chairman of the club knows my decision,” he said. “I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.

“Today and tomorrow are not the days to speak about this. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes.

“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind. From this point, we carry on. I must say the players gave me a big, big lift on Monday [against Middlesbrough]. I think it was really great to see how much we can invest.”

Rohl steered Wednesday to Championship safety last season, despite the club appearing doomed following a disastrous start under Xisco Munoz.

The Owls threatened a play-off push this term but a loss of form saw their hopes dashed and they now sit in mid-table obscurity.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday sit 13th in the Championship table. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“I think after 18/19 months now, I know how the club works,” Rohl said. “I know what we did in the last 18/19 months.