Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri 'knows my decision' on future, says Danny Rohl
The 35-year-old has brought on-field stability to Hillsborough, but the Owls have continued to be plagued by turbulence off it.
Speculation regarding Rohl’s future has been rife, with Southampton and Leicester City among the clubs to have been linked with him.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s penultimate match of the season against Portsmouth, Rohl lifted the lid on talks held over his future.
“I think the chairman of the club knows my decision,” he said. “I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.
“Today and tomorrow are not the days to speak about this. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes.
“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind. From this point, we carry on. I must say the players gave me a big, big lift on Monday [against Middlesbrough]. I think it was really great to see how much we can invest.”
Rohl steered Wednesday to Championship safety last season, despite the club appearing doomed following a disastrous start under Xisco Munoz.
The Owls threatened a play-off push this term but a loss of form saw their hopes dashed and they now sit in mid-table obscurity.
“I think after 18/19 months now, I know how the club works,” Rohl said. “I know what we did in the last 18/19 months.
“I know what I can do, what I could do in the future and what is necessary for this. I spoke with the club and now we will see, in the final week, the next days, what it means and what we can do, what we cannot do. But for me it was important and I informed the club early on what is in my mind.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.