Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has reportedly made Leicester City’s shortlist of potential Ruud van Nistelrooy successors.

Leicester are heading back to the Championship just one year on from their title triumph. Their relegation was confirmed over the Easter weekend, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Speculation regarding van Nistelrooy’s prospects of remaining at the helm is rife and Rohl has previously been linked with the Foxes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the highly-rated German features on their shortlist of potential options should they choose to wield the axe.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months. | George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley, who is currently in charge of England under-21s, is also thought to be under consideration.

Another name believed to be on the shortlist is Russell Martin, who was jettisoned by Southampton in December with the Saints in dire straits.

More discussions regarding the post are thought to be planned for later in the week, as Leicester mull over the best course of action.

Andy King will work with Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Rohl has worked wonders at Hillsborough but has been visibly deflated in recent weeks. Off-field turbulence has marred a season of improvement for the Owls, who narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Wednesday’s play-off hopes have been extinguished, but the Owls did clinch an impressive 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Easter Monday.

