Leicester City have former Sheffield United and Birmingham City coach 'on their radar' following relegation
A 1-0 defeat to Liverpool yesterday (April 20) confirmed Leicester’s relegation to the Championship just a year on from their title triumph.
The Foxes replaced Steve Cooper with Ruud van Nistelrooy in an effort to arrest their struggles, but it was a gamble that did not pay off.
Confirmation of the club’s relegation with five games to go has intensified doubts regarding van Nistelrooy’s future and Leicester appear to be weighing up a change.
According to EFL Analysis, Carsley is on Leicester’s radar as the club consider a fresh start for life back in the second tier.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has also been linked with the club, although is also believed to be of interest to Southampton.
A combative midfielder in his playing days, Carsley represented the likes of Everton, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.
He had a spell in Yorkshire after hanging up his boots, joining Sheffield United in 2013. The 51-year-old acted as an assistant to David Weir during his ill-fated Bramall Lane reign and was dismissed just three months in.
However, Carsley has since cultivated as a reputation as one of the most promising coaches in the United Kingdom.
He has worked for the likes of Manchester City, Birmingham City and Brentford, and recently had a spell as interim England boss.
After completing his caretaker duties, he returned to his role as head coach of England’s under-21 side.
