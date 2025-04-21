Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley has reportedly emerged on Leicester City’s radar.

A 1-0 defeat to Liverpool yesterday (April 20) confirmed Leicester’s relegation to the Championship just a year on from their title triumph.

The Foxes replaced Steve Cooper with Ruud van Nistelrooy in an effort to arrest their struggles, but it was a gamble that did not pay off.

Confirmation of the club’s relegation with five games to go has intensified doubts regarding van Nistelrooy’s future and Leicester appear to be weighing up a change.

Lee Carsley recently had a spell as England's interim head coach. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

According to EFL Analysis, Carsley is on Leicester’s radar as the club consider a fresh start for life back in the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has also been linked with the club, although is also believed to be of interest to Southampton.

A combative midfielder in his playing days, Carsley represented the likes of Everton, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Lee Carsley was a tough-tackling midfielder in his playing days. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He had a spell in Yorkshire after hanging up his boots, joining Sheffield United in 2013. The 51-year-old acted as an assistant to David Weir during his ill-fated Bramall Lane reign and was dismissed just three months in.

However, Carsley has since cultivated as a reputation as one of the most promising coaches in the United Kingdom.

He has worked for the likes of Manchester City, Birmingham City and Brentford, and recently had a spell as interim England boss.