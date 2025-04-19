Leeds United ensured an Easter Monday promotion is a possibility with their Good Friday win over Oxford United.

It has only become stronger, with Leeds now five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United with three games remaining.

Wedged between the Yorkshire sides in the table are Burnley, who are level on points with Leeds but second in the table on goal difference.

Leeds United moved closer to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Oxford United. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Jubilant scenes followed the full-time whistle at the Kassam Stadium and unsurprisingly so, given Leeds are very much on the brink of ending their Premier League absence.

Leeds will host Stoke City on Monday, with Burnley and Sheffield United locking horns in a very influential fixture later in the day.

Here are the permutations ahead of a potentially historic day at Elland Road.

Leeds United win

Victory for the Whites would take their points tally to 94. A seven-point lead over the third-placed side would secure promotion, as the gap could not be closed with just two games remaining.

If Leeds win, only a win for Sheffield United will put celebrations plans on hold.

Leeds United could secure promotion on Easter Monday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United draw

A draw for Leeds would take their points tally to 92. This would mean Sheffield United could afford to draw themselves and still ensure their rivals do not book a Premier League place.

However, a loss for Sheffield United would mean there is a six-point gap going into the final two rounds of fixtures.

This would not technically guarantee promotion for Leeds but their superior goal difference would mean they could lose their last two, see Sheffield United win two, and still clinch promotion.

Only a point from Leeds’ final two games would be required to make sure of it.

Leeds United loss