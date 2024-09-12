Former Leeds United star's England absence set to continue as Lee Carsley makes admission
White made himself unavailable for international duty during the reign of Gareth Southgate, despite being one of the country’s most gifted defenders.
Carsley has taken the reins on an interim basis since Southgate’s exit but there was still no sign of White when he named his first squad.
When asked by reporters if he planned to speak to White before England’s next round of games, Carsley said: "I've not planned to, no. We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that is eligible to play for England is in with a chance. As far as I'm aware he asked to not be contacted. If that changes, that will change.
"I think it is important that we have real competition all over the pitch, and the more players we have available to pick from the better it is."
White enjoyed a stellar season on loan in West Yorkshire, starring for Leeds during the 2019/20 season. He returned to Brighton & Hove Albion upon the expiry of his loan deal before joining Arsenal on a permanent basis a year later.
Explaining White’s Three Lions absence earlier this year, Southgate said: “Clearly, on form, I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in. We had a call from Edu [Arsenal’s sporting director] last week to say that Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.
"For me, that’s a great shame. He’s a player I really like. He’s a player that we took to the Euros when he was at Brighton. We took him to the World Cup. I spoke to him post-Qatar because I was keen to pick him and there was clearly reticence on his side.
"I don’t know fully why that is. But I have to respect that. I want to leave the door open for him because he’s a good player and I think he’s a player that can make a difference for England.”
