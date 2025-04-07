Southampton have reportedly lined up Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and ex-Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior as targets.

Next season, the Saints will be back in the Championship after just one campaign back in the top flight.

Russell Martin led the club to promotion via the play-offs last term, but was dismissed in December with Southampton bottom of the Premier League.

Despite links with Rohl, the Saints tasked Ivan Juric with saving them from the dreaded drop. However, a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (April 6) sealed the club’s fate with seven games to play.

Simon Rusk is now at the helm as caretaker manager but according to talkSPORT, Rohl and Rosenior are both being eyed as potential successors.

Rohl has performed admirably in trying conditions at Wednesday and was heavily linked with the Saints when they axed Martin.

He also has a connection to the club, having worked at St Mary’s as a coach during the reign of Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Rosenior, meanwhile, was dismissed by Hull at the end of the 2023/24 season. It was a decision that proved controversial, as he had taken the Tigers to the brink of the Championship play-offs.

The 40-year-old has bounced back in style with Strasbourg, who he has steered to the dizzy heights of fourth in the Ligue 1 table.

In the statement confirming Juric’s exit, Southampton said: “Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.

“With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.