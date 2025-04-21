Sheffield Wednesday finally get some luck as Middlesbrough boss issues defiant play-off message

Michael Carrick defiantly insisted Middlesbrough still have an “unbelievable chance” to reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs following a deflating 2-1 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro blew the chance to climb to sixth – above Coventry on goal difference – after squandering an early lead and missing a penalty at Hillsborough.

Tommy Conway’s spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Pierce Charles following Finn Azaz’s 11th-minute opener before Josh Windass equalised early in the second period and substitute Anthony Musaba scrambled home an 89th-minute winner for the mid-table Owls.

With Coventry losing 3-1 at bottom club Plymouth, Middlesbrough remain three points adrift of the play-off places with two games to go.

Winner: Sheffield Wednesday substitute Anthony Mussaba celebrates his winner against Middlesbrough.

Yet seventh-placed Boro are still in control of their own destiny as, following Saturday’s home game against Norwich, they travel to Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues on the final day of the season.

“The way we’re feeling now, we’re bitterly disappointed with the result, but, as it turns out, the other results have gone for us,” said manager Carrick.

“Two games to play, we win both games, it’s in our own hands.

“We’ve got to use that disappointment, we’ve got to move on quick because there’s a lot to play for.

“It’s in our own hands. How can you not get lifted up for that? We’ve played all season to get to this point.

“It’s an unbelievable chance for us. Perspective is massive.

“We’re really disappointed, but that doesn’t mean the opportunity has changed. We could have won today and they (Coventry) won and it’s the same points. It’s two games for us.”

The Owls were the greater threat in the second period and were rewarded with a first home success since New Year’s Day when Musaba bundled home following Callum Paterson’s low cross.

Boro should have snatched a point in added time, but Conway, who was denied from the spot by a fine double save from Charles in the 22nd minute, rattled the underside of the crossbar on the rebound after substitute Delano Burgzorg was initially kept out.

Owls manager Danny Rohl savoured the end of his side’s six-game winless run and felt the penalty heroics of 19-year-old academy graduate Charles were pivotal.

“Big credit to my team, all the flowers to my players today – they played with high energy, did a lot of good things,” said the German, who was without six defenders due to injury.

“The key moment was that we saved the pen to stay in the game and then you felt minute by minute we had more control of the ball.

“At the end, I think the last moment (Charles saving from Burgzorg before Conway hit the bar), maybe this was the situation we didn’t have in the last three months at home.

“It felt important for everyone. It was a tough time for everyone.

“At the end, the supporters deserved our first home win since January and it helps to have a little bit of positive mood again.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Pierce Charles, Paterson, Shea Charles, Otegbayo (Palmer 86), Johnson, Valery, Ingelsson (Armstrong 64), Bannan (Chalobah 90), Gassama (Musaba 46), Windass, Smith. Unused substitutes: Beadle, Hatsuse, Jamal Lowe, Kobacki, McNeill.

Middlesbrough: Travers, Dijksteel, Howson (Iheanacho 90), van den Berg, Iling-Junior, Morris, Hackney, Forss (Burgzorg 67), Whittaker (Fry 77), Azaz, Conway. Unused substitutes: Glover, Barlaser, Edmundson, Lenihan, Giles, McCabe.