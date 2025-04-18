Danny Rohl has claimed some of his Sheffield Wednesday players cannot play his football in a scathing assessment.

There has been off-field turbulence at Hillsborough of late, but the on-pitch decline has also been alarming.

A 2-0 defeat to Stoke City extended their winless run to six games and Rohl did not hold back when delivering his post-match assessment.

He said: “I think my feeling is disappointment, but two things – first, we have to separate the last four or five results from the previous 18 months,. At the moment, we’re damaging our good work a little bit.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday are winless in six league games. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

“And on the other side, the last couple of weeks, some players showed that they’re not able to play my football. We speak about quality, decision-making.”

Rohl steered Wednesday to safety in the Championship last term and despite recent struggles, has overseen an improvement in S6 this season.

However, he has warned the club could be back in a relegation battle in the 2025/.26 campaign if improvements are not made.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Oxford United. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He said: “If you want to improve as a club, you have to do a lot of things right in the summer, otherwise – and this is what I tell you – next season will be a big, big fight to stay in this league because we have a big group of players that are not able to play at this level – not my football. I must say this today very directly.

“I think I protect all my players again and again, I take all the responsibility, I give chances now to players to see what they can do, but the results at the moment are not what they should be.