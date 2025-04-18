Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to retain misfiring forward Ike Ugbo.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was signed on loan from Troyes in January 2024 and his goals helped to keep the Owls in the Championship.

A permanent deal was struck in the summer and the former Barnsley forward appeared to be a coup for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Chelsea academy graduate has failed to register a single league goal since his move to S6 was made permanent.

Goals have been hard to come by for Sheffield Wednesday's Ike Ugbo. | George Wood/Getty Images

He last found the target in August, in a Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town.

Speaking to Football League World, former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie has suggested Ugbo is still worth keeping around at Hillsborough.

He said: "Sheffield Wednesday may obviously try and cut their losses with Ike Ugbo. He’s been a bit of a disappointment in the signing department, but I do seem to feel that is where Sheffield Wednesday are going at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that he could have a good season next season. I feel that he has got ability for sure. It just hasn't worked for him at the moment.

"Sometimes that's down to the personnel in the squad and getting better players in and around him. You also question if they are going to strengthen again after this season.

"I think that they need to keep players rather than get rid of players, and I think that he could be one that I would certainly keep hold of rather than cut their losses."

Ugbo first spent time in Yorkshire in the 2017/18 campaign, when Barnsley borrowed his services from Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ike Ugbo is yet to score in the Championship this season. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Temporary spells with Milton Keynes Dons, Scunthorpe United and Roda JC followed before he left Stamford Bridge permanently in 2021.

Spells with Genk and Troyes followed, with the latter loaning him to Cardiff City and then Wednesday.

A former England youth international, Ugbo has been capped by Canada at senior level.

Speaking in January about Ugbo’s struggles, his teammate Josh Windass said: "I was speaking to Ugs before the (Derby) game about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were saying when you're in form – not even goalscoring form, just in form – the picture is just that bit clearer, you take touches you might not otherwise, you just do things because you're so clear-minded and you know you're in form.

“When he came in last year he had some great goalscoring form. The rub of the green isn't going for him but we spoke about him getting back in the goals and how I've managed to get some goalscoring form.