In the 10th minute of Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with Oxford United, the home supporters turned their back on the game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collective action, which a decent number of fans got behind, was organised as the latest protest against the controversy-ridden ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Had the supporters who took part known of the frustration that was to come, they may not have bothered turning back round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-field turbulence at Hillsborough has understandably received intense focus of late but the lack of inspiration on it at home is proving hard to ignore.

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a defeat on home turf against relegation-threatened Oxford United. Image: Steve Ellis

It once appeared plausible the Owls could be surging into the play-offs at this stage of the season. Instead, they are staggering towards the finishing line, almost begging for it to come closer.

“We have played a good season and now we start to lose our journey with not good results,” said Rohl. “For me, it’s a big difference between finishing 10th and 16th.

“But I’m not sure everybody sees this. Maybe for some players, it doesn’t matter. For me, it is important and this is the reason I do all these things like I did before to prepare my team, to make them sharp, to make them ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sense of importance can prove difficult to find when a season is petering out.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans turned their backs on the game in the 10th minute. Image: Steve Ellis

More pertinently, in Wednesday’s case, they appear to have been worn down by the weight of a season that has been difficult to navigate.

“We played from October 2023 until April 2025 on our highest level with this group,” he said. “You feel, in some situations, we are dry [and] empty. We played on his emotional highest level, we stick together as a group, it cost a lot of energy.“

There was an air of inevitability about Sam Long’s decisive header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday had wasted chance after chance, applying pressure only to let their opponents off the hook when it mattered.

Svante Ingelsson and Anthony Musaba were among those responsible for passing up gilt-edged chances.

“I still see, in some phases of the game, what we want to do,” Rohl said. “But we have to suffer as a group together.

“We drop to everybody playing their own game instead of everyone playing the game together. This is hard in this division. In the end, we lose gain and we have to ask why. I will not look to excuse us. It’s my job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillsborough, with its intimidating stature and old-school feel, has increasingly felt like an albatross around Wednesday necks. Their last league win in S6 came on New Year’s Day and fans could be forgiven for thinking their wait will extend into next season.

Rohl, by his own admission, does not quite understand why Wednesday’s home games have proven so fruitless.

However, he remains confident things will click into place in at least one of the two home games Wednesday have remaining.

“I’m convinced there will be one this season where we have an opener, we score at home, and then it goes in a flow,” Rohl said. “One of these last two home games, I believe in this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back upon a season that has essentially gone to waste, the question ‘what if?’ springs to mind.

What if Rohl had the resources his counterparts near the top have? What if communication over recruitment didn’t break down in January? What if there had been no off-field issues?

Speculation regarding his future remains rife and Chansiri did not exactly extinguish fears in a statement issued on the morning of the game.

“There is a lot of speculation regarding the coach, our relationship and the future,” said Wednesday’s owner. “Again, I ask to you keep an open mind and repeat that anything that I do is in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a day that featured an 885-word open letter from Chansiri, a protest and 90 minutes of football. None were effective in convincing those who hold Wednesday dear that a brighter future lies ahead.

Sheffield Wednesday: P. Charles, Valery (Valentin 64), Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson; S. Charles, Armstrong (Ingelsson 56); Gassama (Ugbo 84), Windass, Musaba (McNeill 55); Paterson (Cissoko 84).

Unused substitutes: Beadle, Iorfa, Hatuse, Chalobah.

Oxford United: Cumming, Long, Helik, Nelson, Bennett (Leigh 90+2); Brannagan, Vaulks; Mills (Phillips 64), Matos (Rodrigues 64), Goodrham (Placheta 78); Bradshaw (Harris 64).

Unused substitutes: Ingram, Dembele, El Mizouni, Romenij.