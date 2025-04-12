Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri outlines stance on potential sale and addresses Danny Rohl doubts
The 56-year-old took control of the Owls over a decade ago and there was promise in the early stages of his ownership.
However, a turbulent chapter in the club’s history followed and recent years have been marred by controversy.
Protests have been staged against his ownership and another has been planned ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Oxford United.
The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust have urged fans to turn their backs on the game in the 10th minute.
In a lengthy statement issued via the club’s website, Chansiri has outlined his stance on various topics.
Following repeated calls from fans for him to sell up, Chansiri has claimed there have been no offers on the table.
He said: “I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club.
“But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.
“I am happy to leave if Sheffield Wednesday is left in a better place. It is not just about the price, it is about the right individual or group to take our club forward. And if someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk.
“We have all seen speculation and stories that a consortium or individual is ready to come in and take over.
“But I can guarantee there have been no offers at all. There has been some interest but nothing at all substantial that has been followed through.”
There were recently issues with the payment of wages, but the club managed to get funds sent over in time to avoid a three-window embargo.
He said: “Yes, it is true that the players were paid late and I am truly sorry for that.”
Owls boss Danny Rohl is regarded as one of the EFL’s brightest young managers and his burgeoning reputation has fuelled doubts over his future.
Turmoil at Hillsborough has only intensified the doubts regarding the German’s future and Chansiri has asked supporters to “keep an open mind” amid speculation.
He said: “There is a lot of speculation regarding the coach, our relationship and the future, again I ask to you keep an open mind and repeat that anything that I do is in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday.”
The Owls owner has also announced plans to meet with the supporters engagement panel next week.
He said: “Some members of the panel have requested an emergency meeting and I have no problem with that. I will speak with an interpreter because I want to say exactly how it is, so my words are my words.”
