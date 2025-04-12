Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has insisted he does not intend to sell the club - but would if the conditions were right.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old took control of the Owls over a decade ago and there was promise in the early stages of his ownership.

However, a turbulent chapter in the club’s history followed and recent years have been marred by controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests have been staged against his ownership and another has been planned ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Oxford United.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday for over a decade. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust have urged fans to turn their backs on the game in the 10th minute.

In a lengthy statement issued via the club’s website, Chansiri has outlined his stance on various topics.

Following repeated calls from fans for him to sell up, Chansiri has claimed there have been no offers on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club.

“But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.

“I am happy to leave if Sheffield Wednesday is left in a better place. It is not just about the price, it is about the right individual or group to take our club forward. And if someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk.

“We have all seen speculation and stories that a consortium or individual is ready to come in and take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I can guarantee there have been no offers at all. There has been some interest but nothing at all substantial that has been followed through.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans have staged protests against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership. | George Wood/Getty Images

There were recently issues with the payment of wages, but the club managed to get funds sent over in time to avoid a three-window embargo.

He said: “Yes, it is true that the players were paid late and I am truly sorry for that.”

Owls boss Danny Rohl is regarded as one of the EFL’s brightest young managers and his burgeoning reputation has fuelled doubts over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turmoil at Hillsborough has only intensified the doubts regarding the German’s future and Chansiri has asked supporters to “keep an open mind” amid speculation.

He said: “There is a lot of speculation regarding the coach, our relationship and the future, again I ask to you keep an open mind and repeat that anything that I do is in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Owls owner has also announced plans to meet with the supporters engagement panel next week.