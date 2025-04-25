Dean Windass has cast doubt upon his son Josh’s future at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, although there is an extension option in his deal.

He has been a key figure for the Owls for over five years, amassing 180 appearances and delivering an impressive 52-goal haul.

However, his dad Dean has hinted there could be pastures new for his son in the summer transfer window.

Josh Windass is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday this summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking in a video posted to X, Hull City legend Dean said: “I’ll be going on Saturday to watch our Josh, final game at Hillsborough for Josh. [He’s] had a great career at Sheffield Wednesday, scored a lot of goals.

“Obviously, the most important one at Wembley [in the League One play-off final against Barnsley]. We’ll see what the next chapter in his life is.”

There is plenty of uncertainty around Hillsborough, with speculation regarding manager Danny Rohl also circulating.

The German has been linked with Southampton and Leicester City, although has remained coy regarding his future.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking to The Star about his future in February, former Rangers star Windass said: “I think they’ve been negotiating with my agent since November to be honest.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. The option in my contract I think is still more or less up to me whether I stay or not, these options and stuff aren’t maybe what people think so you’ve got to do what’s best for you and the club aren’t just going to keep somebody on who doesn’t want to be here.