Josh Windass explains what was said in Sheffield Wednesday's huddle after win over Norwich City
On a busy night of Championship action, the Owls produced what was arguably the performance of the evening at Carrow Road.
A remarkable second-half display allowed Wednesday to overturn a two-goal deficit, roaring back to win 3-2 with goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Windass and Djeidi Gassama.
Jubilant scenes followed the full-time whistle, as the Owls celebrated in front of a delighted travelling crowd.
There was also a huge huddle featuring the players, in which captain Barry Bannan rallied his teammates.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Windass said: “He said how we've been here four or five days, away from families and stuff.
“To go and win back to back games is brilliant from morale heading into Sunday [Steel City derby] and now we're back in a picture we looked out of two weeks ago. That's the Championship.”
Wednesday are in the play-off chasing pack, although a difficult February threatened to undo a lot of their progress.
Danny Rohl’s side picked up just one win in six, but have bounced back in style with back-to-back away wins in March.
Windass said: “When everyone got in a hiss and a fuss two weeks ago when we lost against two top teams and we played pretty average, they said it was all over. But we knew points tally-wise, we needed seven or eight wins from however many games were left and there's two.
“If we can pick up seven wins - which is obviously very difficult in this division - we'll be in the play-offs.”