Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Bradford City are among the clubs with something to play for on the final weekend of the regular EFL season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every club across the Championship, League One and League Two will play their 46th league fixture on May 3, but the stakes will differ from game to game.

Some clubs can afford to be on the beach, will others have titles, promotions and safety to fight for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a blockbuster weekend of action, here are the permutations for the Championship, League One and League Two.

The curtain is set to come down on the regular EFL season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Championship

Promotion

A place in the top two is no longer up for grabs, with Leeds United and Burnley having already secured automatic promotion.

However, there is going to be a battle for the title. The Whites and the Clarets are level on points, although the former’s vastly superior goal difference means they essentially need to match Burnley’s result to clinch the trophy.

Sheffield United and Sunderland have play-off places in the bag, but the remaining two are there for the taking. Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough can all finish in the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough are currently at the back of the play-off chasing pack and need a win to beat Coventry City to stand any chance of finishing in the top six.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a late surge into the Championship top six. | George Wood/Getty Images

Relegation

Cardiff City are already League One-bound and Plymouth Argyle essentially are too, with a win over Leeds and at least a 16-goal swing required for their safety. Hull City, Luton Town, Preston North End, Derby County and Stoke City could all drop into the final three on the final day.

A loss for Hull away at Portsmouth would relegate the Tigers, with a draw or a win needed for the club to stand a chance of surviving.

League One

Promotion

League One’s automatic promotion slots have been taken by Birmingham City and Wrexham, who will both compete in the Championship next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic have guaranteed play-off spots, with only the final position up for grabs.

Leyton Orient and Reading are vying for it and are level on points. The former just need to match the latter’s result due to their superior goal difference.

Relegation

Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town have already had their relegations to League Two confirmed.

League Two

Promotion

Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale have already celebrated their respective promotions and will now battle for the League Two title. The former can guarantee top spot by matching the latter’s result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers are heading back to League One. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bradford City, Walsall and Notts County can all take the final automatic promotion slot. The Bantams can clinch promotion with a win and maybe even a draw if Walsall lose.

A defeat would allow Walsall and/or Notts County to move above them if the Saddlers and/or Magpies win.

Walsall and Notts County are guaranteed play-off spots and could be joined by AFC Wimbledon if the Dons draw with Grimsby Town. Grimsby, meanwhile, could book a play-off spot themselves with a win.

Salford City would secure a play-off spot with a win over Carlisle United, while Chesterfield and Colchester United need slip-ups from above.

Relegation