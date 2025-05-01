Leeds United cult hero in line for major cup final appearance alongside ex-Barnsley man - despite squad exile
The 33-year-old spent four years at Elland Road, endearing himself to supporters with this charisma and work ethic.
Between 2017 and 2021, the North Macedonia international racked up 171 appearances for the Whites and played a key role in their Championship promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.
Since his departure, Alioski has been on the books of Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. However, it has not been a straightforward four years for the wing-back.
After spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Fenerbahce, Alioski returned to find the landscape of football in Saudi Arabia rapidly changing.
There was an influx of world-class players ongoing and Alioski soon found himself deregistered from Al-Ahli’s Saudi Pro League squad.
He has not made a single league appearance this season, but has played a role in Al-Ahli’s run to the AFC Champions League Elite final.
Alioski has not missed a single one of the club’s knockout round fixtures, suggesting he could feature on Saturday (May 3) when Al-Ahli take on Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.
Also likely to feature is former Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney, who has been prolific since swapping Brentford for Al-Ahli last year.
He has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 26 goals and registering five assists.
When Alioski left Elland Road in 2021, the club’s then-director of football Victor Orta insisted he knew he was going to be special as soon as he arrived in West Yorkshire.
He said: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building. The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United.
“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations. Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road."
