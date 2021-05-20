SELECTION: Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski is an important player for North Macedonia

The 29-year-old's inclusion is no surprise as a key member of North Macedonia's squad with 42 caps.

Two of his seven international goals came at the start of this season.

The left-sider has also been an important figure at Elland Road in 2020-21, mainly in the unfamiliar position of full-back. His future beyond this summer is in doubt, though, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Alioski has made 28 Premier League starts for Leeds this season.

North Macedonia are in a group with Ukraine, the Netherlands and Austria.

Alioski's team-mates Mateusz Klich, Robin Koch and Liam Cooper have had their places in the Polish, German and Scottish squads have also been confirmed.

Kalvin Phillips is expected to be named in England's squad on Tuesday, though it could be that the uncapped Patrick Bamford misses out.

Spain are yet to name their squad but Diego Llorente and Rodrigo will hope to be involved. Tyler Roberts must hope his indiscretion at Wales's last camp is not held against him when Robert Page names his 26.