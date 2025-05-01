Leeds United, West Ham United and Fulham's 'interest' in 49-cap England international set for exit
The 31-year-old appears set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, just a year after his permanent move to Germany from Tottenham Hotspur.
According to The Boot Room, Dier’s camp have spoken to several Premier League clubs of late.
Leeds are not the only club believed to have shown interest, with West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion also linked.
However, Dier does not look set for a return to the Premier League. He instead appears to be on the verge of joining Ligue 1 outfit Moncaco, with whom he is said to have agreed terms.
His stock may not be as high as it once was, but Dier would have arguably been a coup for newly-promoted Leeds.
He boasts 49 caps for England at senior level and has spent almost the entirety of his career at top flight level.
Capable of operating at centre-back or in central midfield, he would have added versatility and experience to a squad that will need plenty of both.
While Dier may not be among Leeds’ summer recruits, the Whites do look set for a busy summer of recruitment.
The gulf in quality between the Premier League and the Championship is growing, as evidenced by the immediate relegations of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton this season.
When Leeds were last promoted to the top flight in 2020, they forked out significant fees to sign the likes of Robin Koch, Raphinha and Rodrigo.
Their additions helped them rise to ninth in the Premier League table, but a considerably less ambitious approach to the following summer proved to be a contributing factor in their eventual relegation in 2023.
