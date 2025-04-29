The summer ahead will dictate Leeds United’s trajectory for years to come.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A transfer window filled with shrewd business could allow Leeds to survive in the top flight, giving them a solid foundation on which to build a bright future.

The club could then propel themselves forward, meeting the ambitious targets set by the 49ers Enterprises consortium that controls the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League is unforgiving and the last two seasons have served as evidence of the growing gap between England’s top two tiers.

Leeds United have a lot of work to do following their promotion to the Premier League. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Once again, all three of the promoted clubs have been relegated back to the Championship after just one season.

Leeds will need to get their recruitment right to avoid a similar fate - but who will stay and who will go?

Grok AI has been asked to predict the deals that will be done by Leeds this summer - and this is what it came up with.

Incomings

Sam Johnstone (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s faith in Illan Meslier eventually ran out last month and Karl Darlow is now preferred between the sticks.

The recruitment of a goalkeeper in the summer appears likely and Leeds have been linked with a large number of them, including Johnstone.

While he may not be among the most glamorous names linked with a move to Elland Road, he is an experienced stopper with impressive pedigree. AI has mooted a fee in the region of £10-15m.

Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

The defender never managed to become a regular starter at Elland Road and joined Ipswich on a permanent basis in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two promotions and a relegation later, Davis’ stock is undoubtedly higher than it was when he left West Yorkshire. A left-back may well be required this summer, particularly if Junior Firpo moves on.

Leif Davis left Leeds United in the summer of 2022. | Albert Perez/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Sissako (KV Kortrijk)

A former France youth international, the 26-year-old is a central midfielder by trade and plies his trade in the Belgian top flight.

He has never played in England before but AI has predicted Leeds will move to bring him to British shores.

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)

Leeds were keen to land the midfielder last summer, only to be rebuffed by their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Blades miss out on promotion via the play-offs, the lure of Premier League football could prove strong. AI has suggested a fee in the region of £20-25m could be enough.

Jonathan Rowe (Marseille)

Another summer 2024 target, Leeds were reported to hold a strong interest in Rowe before Marseille prised him from Norwich City.

The Ligue 1 club have an obligation to buy the winger in the summer, but he has been afforded just four league starts.

Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace)

The second former Leeds player to feature on this prediction list, Nketiah spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road from Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He found it tough to dislodge Patrick Bamford and eventually returned to North London, although is now employed by Crystal Palace.

It has been a tough campaign for the England-capped marksman, with the 25-year-old having scored just one Premier League goal for the Eagles.

Outgoings

Illan Meslier

He has over 200 appearances for the Whites under his belt and it does not appear likely he would settle for an understudy role next season.

Leeds are reportedly looking at the goalkeeper market, which could pave the way for the Frenchman’s exit after six years at Elland Road.

Illan Meslier was dropped for Leeds United's trip to Luton Town. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Junior Firpo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular figure in LS11, Firpo has been phenomenal for the Whites in their promotion-winning campaign. However, he did not look as comfortable in the Premier League and is out of contract in the summer.

Sam Byram

Another popular figure set to see his deal expire, Byram has been a useful member of Farke’s squad since his surprise return to Elland Road two years ago.

He has proven he can stay fit, but it remains to be seen whether he will pen a new deal.

Josuha Guilavogui

Continuing with the theme of out-of-contract popular players, the France-capped midfielder has been used to see out games and as a voice in the dressing room this term. It would arguably be a huge surprise to see him put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Josuha Guilavogui is out of contract at Leeds United this summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Max Wober

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury and stiff competition have limited limited the Austria international to just seven appearances this season.

AI has predicted he will be sold this summer to make way for new additions to the defensive department.

Patrick Bamford

He has been bright in recent substitute appearances but injury has prevented Bamford being a regular for Leeds in recent years.

AI has predicted the 31-year-old’s seven-year association with the Whites will end with a sale this summer.

Joe Rothwell (loan return)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Leeds signed the cultured midfielder on loan from AFC Bournemouth, there was not a huge amount of excitement among the Elland Road faithful.

He proved doubters wrong and has been a shrewd addition, but is due to return to the Cherries at the end of the season.

Manor Solomon (loan return)