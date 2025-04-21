Leeds United 'increase interest' in former Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa man as £10m bid mooted

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

A seasoned stopper with four senior England caps to his name, Johnstone is currently an understudy to Jose Sa at Wolves.

The goalkeeper department at Elland Road has faced intense scrutiny this season, with Illan Meslier having made a series of costly errors.

Karl Darlow has leapfrogged the Frenchman in the pecking order for the Championship run-in, although the recruitment of a new stopper hardly appears unlikely.

Sam Johnstone is not currently the first choice goalkeeper at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
A clutch of names have been linked with the Whites, including Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, Burnley’s James Trafford and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope.

Johnstone is arguably a less glamorous option but boasts a strong reputation as a safe pair of hands between the sticks.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, he spent the bulk of his seven years at Old Trafford out on loan.

Doncaster Rovers, Aston Villa and Preston North End were among the clubs to borrow his services before West Bromwich Albion tied him to a permanent deal in 2018.

Sam Johnstone has been capped four times by England.
A season at Crystal Palace followed four years at The Hawthorns, before Johnstone was recruited by Wolves last summer for a reported £10m.

That same fee has been mooted as a potential price for Johnstone this summer, with The Sun claiming Leeds are increasing interest in the 32-year-old.

The report claims his salary makes a Championship move unlikely, therefore Leeds may need promotion to stand a chance of securing his signature.

Promotion could be clinched by the Whites today (April 21), with Daniel Farke’s side set to host Stoke City and then pay close attention to developments in the battle between Burnley and Sheffield United.

