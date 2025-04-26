Doncaster Rovers 2 Bradford City 1: Hosts promoted as crowd disorder mars crunch League 2 fixture in dramatic finale

AMID a rocking finale and some disorder in the stands, Doncaster Rovers saw it out and are back in League One – ending 351 days of hurt after last season’s play-off heartache at the Eco-Power Stadium against Crewe last May.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For vanquished Bradford City, their fates go down to the last day against Fleetwood and hopefully a huge favour from Accrington at Walsall before then.

It was Doncaster’s day on an occasion when the big moments went against the Bantams, who lost another player to a senseless red card, this time moments after the interval when Aden Badlwin was dismissed for his persistent protests. It was the last thing City needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Street had given Rovers an interval lead with his tenth goal of a golden loan spell.

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street opens the scoring versus Bradford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As for the drama after, it arrived late.

Ten-man City were handed an 87th-minute lifeline when James Maxwell felled sub George Lapslie and the visitors were handed a spot-kick, fluffed by fellow replacement Tyreik Wright, with Teddy Sharman-Lowe guessing right and making a flying save.

That was the cue for some ugly scenes towards the corner of Bradford’s end, with stewards and police having to restore order, with play stopped for a spell.

When play resumed, Billy Sharp plundered his ninth in 10 games against Bradford, but there was still time for a few home flutters when Romoney Crichlow struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers' Charlie Crew against Bradford City's Alex Pattison during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

But Rovers held out with delirious fans invading the pitch at the end.

Both sides made one change apiece, with the visiting one being far more striking and unexpected.

Impressive loanee Jack Shepherd missed out and was a notable absentee from the match-day squad - with Crichlow coming into the side and handed the unenviable brief of looking after Rovers’ talisman Luke Molyneux.

Rovers’ change was more expected with Maxwell replacing the injured Jack Senior at left back, with Billy Sharp back on the bench after a two-match ban, while Joe Ironside was again missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of suspensions, Graham Alexander was back on touchline duty after his own two-game punishment.

Captain Richie Smallwood, serving the final match of his own three-match ban and injured forward Andy Cook were there on the side of the pitch to provide moral support to their City team-mates as they finished their warm-up.

The stage was set and the atmosphere white-hot - with Jordan Gibson berated by City followers, but while there were elements of encouragement for both early on, chances were conspicuous by their absence.

It was very tense and gripping all the same, with bookings seeing George Broadbent carded for a heavy one on Antoni Sarcevic, later cautioned for a needless bout of dissent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson almost silenced the knockers when his low angled drive struck the near post and hit City keeper Sam Walker on the way back out and spun back towards the net, only for Halliday - jeered by Rovers fans - to clear.

It was the prelude to a purposeful spell from Rovers, who sensed their chance.

And then the cherished breakthrough.

Molyneux’s deep corner was attacked by Tom Anderson, who beat Niall Byrne too easily and his header floated towards the danger area and nodded in by Street for a real strikers’ goal.

In such a high-stakes game, it was a huge moment.

Forced to respond, City did, down the left where their best work arrived from Adaramola and Bobby Pointon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They combined well with Adaramola’’s lofted centre arriving perfectly for Alex Pattison, whose firm downward volley drew an important reaction save from Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Having been second best in the second half of the opening 45 minutes, a time to regroup was handy for City, only for events immediately after the half-time whistle to leave them with a mountain to climb.

Baldwin berated Joyce as the sides walked off and got a caution before stupidly continuing his protests - despite the best attempts of Walker. The Teesside official subsequently decided he’d had enough and produced a red card and off the defender walked for good.

After no doubt rollicking his player, Alexander had to think of something fast by way of a contingency plan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made two changes with Bobby Pointon and Brandon Khela making way and Wright and George Lapslie coming on and City switching to a 4-2-2-1.

It was Rovers, who almost added the second goal on the day, when Clifton just failed to turn in Gibson’s dangerous centre.

Gibson, enjoying it, then shot at Walker as Rovers aimed to seal the deal, while Crew fired at the City custodian.

Bradford had spells of pressure with Sharman-Lowe keeping out Wright’s flick after Kavanagh sent him away before throwing on two strikers in Michael Mellon and Tommy Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the influential Gibson shot into the side-netting.

And then the high drama.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Bailey, Anderson, Maxwell; Crew (Westbrooke 80), Broadbent; Molyneux (Ennis 69), Clifton (Sbarra 69), Gibson (McGrath 90); Street (Sharp 69). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Nixon.

Bradford City: S Walker, Byrne, Baldwin, Crichlow; Halliday, Pattison, Khela (Lapslie 46), Adaramola; Sarcevic (Leigh 78), Pointon (Wright 46); Kavanagh (Mellon 77). Substitutes unused: Hilton, Huntington, Johnson.